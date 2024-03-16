Brossoit made 21 saves in Friday's 6-0 shutout win over the Ducks.

Brossoit has five straight wins, including back-to-back shutouts. While it's only natural that he would play second fiddle to Connor Hellebuyck -- a four-time NHL All-Star who's making a serious bid for the second Vezina Trophy of his illustrious career -- there's no denying that Brossoit has been an excellent streaming option this campaign. The 30-year-old Brossoit has earned a 12-4-2 record with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage through 18 games played.