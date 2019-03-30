Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Remains on shelf
Brossoit (leg) will miss at least two more games, according to Jets coach Paul Maurice in a broadcast by JetsTV.
The Jets have named Connor Hellebuyck the starter for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, and it sounds like it'll either be Hellebuyck or Eric Comrie in the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Monday. There are now a maximum of three games for Brossoit to potentially drawn into b the time the regular season comes to a close. His record is at 13-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage through 19 starts and 21 total appearances.
