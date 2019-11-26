Brossoit (cramps) was on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

After being forced to leave the net against Columbus on Saturday, Brossoit was back at it Tuesday. The netminder should be all set to serve as the No. 2 option behind Connor Hellebuyck heading into Wednesday's matchup with San Jose, but should get the nod either for Friday's clash with Anaheim or against the Kings on Saturday.