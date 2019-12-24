Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Rocked by Habs
Brossoit gave up six goals on 48 shots in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Monday.
Making his first start in nearly two weeks, Brossoit faced a season-high 48 shots in an ugly home defeat. The 26-year-old is 4-4-0 with a 3.51 GAA and an .888 save percentage as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.
More News
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Plays period in relief•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Equipment issue costs shutout•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Takes tough loss Saturday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting in LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.