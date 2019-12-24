Play

Brossoit gave up six goals on 48 shots in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Monday.

Making his first start in nearly two weeks, Brossoit faced a season-high 48 shots in an ugly home defeat. The 26-year-old is 4-4-0 with a 3.51 GAA and an .888 save percentage as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.

