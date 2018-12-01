Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Rocking road cage
Brossoit will start in goal Saturday evening against host New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Devils took a disappointing 6-3 road loss to the Capitals on Friday, so they could be a bit taxed in this next contest. Brossoit has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 save percentage, checking out as a strong value play on Saturday's hefty 12-game slate.
