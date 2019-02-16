Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Seeking better results versus Sens
Brossoit will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Senators, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit will get a chance to avenge for his poor showing against these Senators, as the bottom-dwelling club put the puck past him five times on 32 shots in his Feb. 9 road loss. Despite the recent struggles, Brossoit should remain a popular streaming option in DFS. He boasts a sterling 10-3-1 record, 2.30 GAA and .934 save percentage between 13 starts and 14 appearances in all this season.
