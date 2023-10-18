Brossoit is expected to start at home Thursday versus Vegas, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Brossoit will get a chance to face his former team after posting a 7-0-3 record, 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage in 11 contests with the Golden Knights last season. This will also be Brossoit's season debut. Vegas is off to a 4-0-0 start while averaging 3.50 goals per game.