Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Set to return Friday
Brossoit (leg) is expected to serve as the Jets' backup versus St. Louis on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit's return was already on tap when Winnipeg sent Eric Comrie back to the minors. The 25-year-old Brossoit will slot in as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck and shouldn't be expected to get into a game any time soon.
