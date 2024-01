Brossoit is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday.

Brossoit has won his last two outings while saving 50 of 54 shots (.926 save percentage). Through nine contests this season, he's 5-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Ducks, who rank 29th offensively this year with 2.51 goals per game, are a favorable matchup for Brossoit.