Brossoit is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Connor Hellebuyck saved 34 of 36 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over the Wild in the first half of their back-to-back set Saturday. Brossoit has a 4-3-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .911 save percentage in eight contests with Winnipeg this season. Although the Jets were able to beat Minnesota on Saturday, the Wild have still won 11 of their last 15 games, so this will be a difficult matchup for Brossoit.