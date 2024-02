Brossoit stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over St. Louis.

Brossoit was excellent Tuesday, holding the Blues to a pair of goals while making 36 saves in a second straight start. The 30-year-old netminder is now 9-4-2 with a strong .922 save percentage and 2.26 GAA behind Connor Hellebuyck this year. Brossoit could get at least one more start this week, with the Jets playing three times in four days.