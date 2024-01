Brossoit made 24 saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The backup netminder performed well once again, allowing two goals or less for the fourth straight start. Connor Hellebuyck has been a workhorse for Winnipeg in the top role, but the Jets have seen little dropoff this season with Brossoit in the crease, and the 30-year-old sports a 5-3-1 record through nine outings with a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage.