Brossoit stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks were able to get some pressure against the Jets, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. Brossoit was up to the task, earning his fourth win in his last five outings. In that span, he's given up just eight goals. The 30-year-old remains firmly in a backup role, but he's performed well with a 6-3-1 record, a 2.30 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Jets aren't scheduled for a back-to-back in the next week, so it's unclear if Brossoit will make a start in that span.