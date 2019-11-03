Brossoit allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Brossoit allowed three goals in a span of 3:39 during the first period, but he was aces after that, allowing the Jets to rally all the way back. The 26-year-old now has a 2-2-0 record in five appearances, although he's still allowed 19 goals on 134 shots for an .858 save percentage. That unsightly number alone will assure Connor Hellebuyck sees a majority of the starts.