Brossoit made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

All three goals came on the power play. It was Brossoit's first loss in six starts. His shutout streak came to an end after 179 minutes and 40 seconds. Brossoit has been an excellent play in spot duty this season, and with the postseason approaching, the Jets may rest starter Connor Hellebuyck a bit. Brossoit will be a strong activation in spot duty for the Jets.