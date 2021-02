Brossoit posted a 29-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Head coach Paul Maurice made a good choice in turning to Brossoit for Friday's game, as the usual backup was perfect in Vancouver. He's 3-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 139 shots so far this season. The 27-year-old Brossoit shouldn't be expected to play often -- look for Connor Hellebuyck to get back in the crease for Sunday's second game versus the Canucks.