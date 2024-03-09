Brossoit posted a 17-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Brossoit earned his first shutout since the 2021-22 campaign in this effort. The 30-year-old wasn't tested much at all, and the Jets' offense took over in the third period. Brossoit is up to 11-4-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 17 appearances. This kind of game represents a best-case scenario for the Jets -- Connor Hellebuyck was able to back up Friday after battling an illness, but if he's not 100 percent, Brossoit's light workload should mean he's relatively fresh if he needs to play Saturday versus the Canucks.