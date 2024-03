Brossoit is expected to start in Friday's home game versus Anaheim, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Brossoit has an 11-4-2 record, 2.11 GAA and .924 save percentage in 17 outings in 2023-24. He's won his past four starts while saving 106 of 113 shots (.938 save percentage). The Ducks rank 30th offensively with 2.58 goals per game, so this should be a very favorable matchup for Brossoit.