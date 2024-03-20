Brossoit is set to guard the crease against the Devils on the road Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.40 GAA, .948 save percentage and two shutouts. With their No. 2 option rolling, it seems the Jets are willing to give the 30-year-old netminder some extra looks, as he figures to get one of the upcoming back-to-back against the Islanders and Capitals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Even then, Brossoit won't be taking the starting job away from Connor Hellebuyck any time soon.