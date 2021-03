Brossoit is set to get the starting nod against Edmonton on the road Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Brossoit has made just seven appearances for the Jets this season in which he posted a 5-1-0 record with one shutout and a 2.49 GAA. The 27-year-old backup netminder figures to see minimal usage the rest of the way behind starter Connor Hellebuyck.