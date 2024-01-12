Brossoit stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The Jets didn't lead until Nikolaj Ehlers put them ahead with 1:05 left in the third period. Brossoit still turned in a good effort, giving up just a Connor Murphy tally in the second period. This was Brossoit's fourth straight win, and he has allowed just seven goals in that span. For the season, he improved to 7-3-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 11 appearances. He's been starting roughly every 3-4 games for the Jets as they try to keep Connor Hellebuyck fresh without letting Brossoit sit for too long.