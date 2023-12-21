Brossoit stopped 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Jets never trailed in the game, but Brossoit came up with some big saves while the outcome still hung in the balance, including an absolute robbery on Dylan Larkin late in the first period on a puck that bounced off the end boards and back through the netminder's legs straight to the Detroit star. Brossoit has been outstanding in the last month or so, posting a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last five starts, but he's unlikely to see a big increase in his workload with Connor Hellebuyck (1.80 GAA and .940 save percentage during the same stretch) also locked in.