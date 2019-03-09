Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Stalls Hurricanes in win
Brossoit gave up only one goal on 29 shots in an 8-1 blowout win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Brossoit was spotted a four-goal lead after the first period, and that was more than enough for the 25-year-old to work with. Brossoit improved to 12-5-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 19 appearances (17 starts). He's done well in limited appearances, but it's expected Connor Hellebuyck will tend twine Sunday in Washington.
