Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Boston
Brossoit will guard the goal during Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit struggled in his last start Jan. 22 against Columbus, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a home matchup with a Boston club that's 12-8-3 on the road this year.
