Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Pittsburgh
Brossoit will be in goal Sunday when the Jets take on the Penguins, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Brossoit will start the second half of Winnipeg's weekend back-to-back, a home contest against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. The Jets' backup is 1-1-0 in the early going of 2019-20 but has given up four goals in both starts. Last season, Brossoit went 13-6-2 in 21 appearances and figures to see a similar workload this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.