Brossoit will start the second half of Winnipeg's weekend back-to-back, a home contest against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. The Jets' backup is 1-1-0 in the early going of 2019-20 but has given up four goals in both starts. Last season, Brossoit went 13-6-2 in 21 appearances and figures to see a similar workload this year.