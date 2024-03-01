Brossoit will patrol the road crease against the Sabres on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With Connor Hellebuyck slated to start Saturday in Carolina, Brossoit will get the nod for the second half of the Jets' weekend back-to-back set. Brossoit was excellent in his last start Tuesday against the Blues, stopping 36 of 38 shots en route to a 4-2 win. He'll try to secure his 10th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 13-16-1 at home this year.