Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting in Chicago
Brossoit will defend the cage in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit has been great in limited action this season, compiling a 6-1-1 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .932 save percentage in eight appearances. The former Oiler will look to stay sharp and pick up a fourth consecutive win in a road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's gone 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...