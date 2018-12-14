Brossoit will defend the cage in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit has been great in limited action this season, compiling a 6-1-1 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .932 save percentage in eight appearances. The former Oiler will look to stay sharp and pick up a fourth consecutive win in a road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's gone 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.