Brossoit will patrol the crease during Thursday's road matchup with the Panthers, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Brossoit hasn't been great in limited action this season, registering an ugly 4.12 GAA and .858 save percentage through five appearances, but he's managed to post a 2-2-0 record over that span thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Florida club that's averaging 3.83 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.