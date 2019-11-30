Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting in LA
Brossoit will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with the Kings, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Brossoit has been decent in limited action during the month of November, posting a 2-0-0 record while registering a 3.14 GAA and .903 save percentage in three appearances. The 26-year-old backstop will try to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Kings club that's 8-5-1 at home this season.
