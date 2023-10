Brossoit will guard the road goal Saturday versus Montreal, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Brossoit will make his second start of the season after giving up four goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Oct. 19. He has a 1-1-0 record with a 4.55 GAA and an .864 save percentage in three career outings against the Canadiens.