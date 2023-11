Brossoit will defend the road net against the Predators on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Brossoit has won his past two starts, including a 20-save performance in a 6-3 victory over Nashville on Nov. 9. In four appearances this season, he has posted a 2-1-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .875 save percentage. The Predators rank 13th in the league with 3.37 goals per game this campaign.