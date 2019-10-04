Brossoit will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Devils, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit played well in limited action as Connor Hellebuyck's backup last season, compiling a 13-6-2 record while posting a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage in 21 appearances, and should see upwards of 20 starts in that role again in 2019-20. The 26-year-old will look to pick up his first win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a revamped Devils team that is expected to compete for a playoff spot this year.