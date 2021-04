Brossoit will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Brossoit hasn't played since March 27, when he allowed four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-2 road loss to the Flames. The 28-year-old netminder will try to pick up his sixth win of the year in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's only averaging 2.68 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the NHL.