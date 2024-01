Brossoit will defend the road net Wednesday against Toronto, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Brossoit has stopped 107 of 113 shots during his four-game winning streak. In 11 outings this season, he has provided a 7-3-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Maple Leafs sit fifth in the league with 3.49 goals per contest this campaign.