Brossoit will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering an ugly 4.50 GAA and .852 save percentage through his first four appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Vegas squad that's gone 4-3-0 at home this year.