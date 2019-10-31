Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting in Vegas
Brossoit will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering an ugly 4.50 GAA and .852 save percentage through his first four appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Vegas squad that's gone 4-3-0 at home this year.
