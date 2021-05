Brossoit will guard the home cage Monday against the Canucks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Connor Hellebuyck (undisclosed) took a maintenance day in practice Sunday and will cede the crease to Brossoit on Monday. Coach Paul Maurice said Hellebuyck would be able to play if the playoffs started now, but it's possible Brossoit could see more action in Winnipeg's two remaining regular-season games after Monday.