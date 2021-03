Brossoit will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Flames, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit wasn't great in his last start March 18 against the Oilers, surrendering two goals on just 21 shots en route to a 2-1 defeat. The 28-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Calgary club that's only averaging 2.59 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.