Brossoit will protect the home net Tuesday against the Blues, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit made 36 saves in a 6-3 win over Minnesota last Tuesday. He has a earned a record of 8-4-2 this season with a 2.28 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 14 games played. St. Louis ranks 25th in the league this campaign with 2.89 goals per contest.