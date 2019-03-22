Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starts on Strip
Brossoit will get the start Thursday in Vegas, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.
Brossoit will be going for his third straight win, taking on a Vegas club that's won three straight and nine of its last 10. Back on Jan. 15, the Jets defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 with Broissoit making 43 saves in the win. Given that previous result, there's certainly reason to be optimistic about Winnipeg's netminder's chances Thursday.
