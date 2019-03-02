Brossoit stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Friday.

With Connor Hellebuyck (illness) unavailable, Brossoit stepped up in a battle of Central Division titans. Brossoit improved to 11-4-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He's done well in his 16 appearances, although he did surrender 12 goals over three starts in February. Due to Hellebuyck's command of the crease, Brossoit is a hard player to roster for fantasy purposes.