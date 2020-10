Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Jets on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Brossoit appeared in 19 games for the Jets last season, recording a 3.28 GAA and .895 save percentage. He's expected to be the No. 2 goaltender again behind workhorse Connor Hellebuyck, so he should be used sparingly. Barring an injury, he won't be on the radar in most standard fantasy leagues.