Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Steady in spot start
Brossoit turned aside 29 shots in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Connor Hellebuyck got the night off against the lowly Senators, allowing Brossoit to step right in and earn his first victory since Dec. 12. Starts will be few and far between for Brossoit the rest of the way as long as Hellebuyck is healthy.
