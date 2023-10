Brossoit made 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Brossoit was solid enough, but Jake Allen in the other net was brilliant (42 saves), and that was the difference. This was his second start, and he remains without a win. Brossoit has a 3.38 GAA and .873 save percentage, which won't help fantasy managers at all. He should grow into his role as Connor Hellebuyck's back-up -- he's done it before. But right now Brossoit should be on your fantasy wire.