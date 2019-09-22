Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Stopping pucks Sunday
Brossoit will tend the home twine for Sunday's preseason game versus the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit looks like a lock to maintain his backup position behind Connor Hellebuyck this season, as his only true competition is Eric Comrie, who was the Jets' second-round pick in 2013 and posted a solid .917 save percentage with AHL Manitoba last season. However, Brossoit excelled with the Jets last year, recording a 13-6-2 record, .925 save percentage and 2.52 GAA, and the Jets aren't going to risk losing him on waivers by sending him down.
