Brossoit turned aside 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Minnesota.

Brossoit was sharp in his first start in four games, holding the Wild to three goals (two coming on the power play) as he picked up his first win in over a month. The 30-year-old Brossoit improves to 8-4-2 with an impressive .920 save percentage and 2.28 GAA in limited action behind Connor Hellebuyck this season. Winnipeg is back in action Friday on the road against Chicago.