Brossoit stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Connor Hellebuyck during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Brossoit wasn't overly challenged as the Oilers eased up in the third period with a hefty lead in hand. The 28-year-old goalie remains at 6-4-0 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 12 appearances. Brossoit isn't likely to draw many additional starts with Hellebuyck still as the unquestioned No. 1 for the Jets.