Brossoit stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Brossoit was good in this game, but Mackenzie Blackwood was just a bit better with 36 saves on 37 shots to keep the Jets' offense quiet. The 30-year-old Brossoit has allowed three goals over his last two outings, but his playing time remains sparse as backup to Connor Hellebuyck, who is set to start Wednesday in Los Angeles. Brossoit is 3-3-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage through seven starts this season.