Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles continue
Brossoit got the loss Sunday against the Coyotes, giving up three goals on 23 shots.
Brossoit was a little unlucky in this one - one goal got kicked in by teammate Ben Chiarot after Brossoit had made the initial save, and another one appeared to fool him after it tipped off the stick of teammate Tyler Myers. But when you're going as badly as Brossoit is right now, excuses are in short supply.
