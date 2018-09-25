Brossoit made 34 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason win over the Flames.

Brossoit gave up the game's first two goals in the first 8:07, but Winnipeg bounced back with four unanswered tallies. Calgary wouldn't go away, though, scoring twice in the final 5:35 to force overtime. Brossoit has pretty much locked up the backup gig behind Connor Hellebuyck this season, but he's no threat to Hellebuyck's starting role.