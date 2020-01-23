Play

Brossoit surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Brossoit couldn't make any of the Jets' three leads hold up, and Oliver Bjorkstrand ultimately stuck the goalie with a loss. The 26-year-old has allowed 19 goals over his last six appearances (three starts). He's at 4-6-0 with a 3.71 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 15 games. Brossoit's poor play often leaves head coach Paul Maurice with no option but to ride with Connor Hellebuyck.

